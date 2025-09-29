Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $402.56 and last traded at $413.71, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.83.

Watsco Trading Down 5.5%

The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

