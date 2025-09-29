Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.93 and last traded at $154.71, with a volume of 75898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.67.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

