Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 404332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,055,000 after buying an additional 14,244,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after buying an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after buying an additional 9,494,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after buying an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.