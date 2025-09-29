Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

