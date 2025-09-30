Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $5.84

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,606,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

