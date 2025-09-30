Analysts Set Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target at $45.14

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.1429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $365,048.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,867,702.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,677,917 shares of company stock worth $182,939,156 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

