Insider Selling: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total value of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Stock Down 1.4%

Chemed stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

