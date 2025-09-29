J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Buys 22 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2025

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDWGet Free Report) insider John Hutson bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, for a total transaction of £150.26.

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 22nd, John Hutson bought 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 718 per share, with a total value of £150.78.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.8%

LON:JDW traded up GBX 5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 687.50. 165,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 719.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.93. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 526 and a 52-week high of GBX 814.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £724.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.