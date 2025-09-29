J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Buys 22 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider John Hutson bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, for a total transaction of £150.26.

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, John Hutson bought 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 718 per share, with a total value of £150.78.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.8%

LON:JDW traded up GBX 5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 687.50. 165,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 719.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.93. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 526 and a 52-week high of GBX 814.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £724.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

