Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) versus Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Head to Head Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and Powell Max, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.83%. Given Forge Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than Powell Max.

This table compares Forge Global and Powell Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -73.62% -28.21% -24.21% Powell Max N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and Powell Max”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $90.84 million 2.56 -$66.33 million ($5.33) -3.20 Powell Max $4.69 million 0.89 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Powell Max has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Forge Global beats Powell Max on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal. It also provides data solutions, such as information and insight to navigate, analyze, and make investment decisions to market participants in the private market. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

