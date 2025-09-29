Clean Yield Group Purchases 161 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CocaCola by 497.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,489,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KO opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

