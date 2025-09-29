SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Stake Cut by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

