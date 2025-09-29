Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InvesTrust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IWD opened at $202.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.