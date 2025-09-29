ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JHML stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

