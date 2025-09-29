GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPHQ stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

