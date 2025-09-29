Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.