Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $184.97 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

