13,140 Shares in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO Purchased by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after buying an additional 2,468,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $8,930,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $3,752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in fuboTV by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 840,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $243,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 390,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,771.36. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This trade represents a 87.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,612. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

