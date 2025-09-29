Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Buys 564 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 30.1% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

