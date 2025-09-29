iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.53 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

