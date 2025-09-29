Campion Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Campion Asset Management cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 2.9% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campion Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $125.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $127.78.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

