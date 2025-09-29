Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY opened at $67.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

