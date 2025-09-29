Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 32,612 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

