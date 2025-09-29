Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

