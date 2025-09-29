Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

