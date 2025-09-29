Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (ATLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on October 15th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $25.70 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

