Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CTA stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

