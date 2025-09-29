Avondale Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,025 Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVMC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $69.41 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

