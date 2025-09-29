Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

