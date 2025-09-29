Clean Yield Group Has $998,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Clean Yield Group cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 361.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

USB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

