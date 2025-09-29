Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

