CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 16th

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.39 on Monday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
