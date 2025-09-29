CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 16th

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.39 on Monday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Insider Activity

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

