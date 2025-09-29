GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 19,191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

PEP stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

