GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,117.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,320,000 after buying an additional 1,227,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

