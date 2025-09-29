ERn Financial LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 314,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

