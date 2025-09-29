Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.