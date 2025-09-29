Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 251 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $330.97 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.23.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

