Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

TSEM opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $72.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

