Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Position Lowered by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

