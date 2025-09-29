Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $565,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

