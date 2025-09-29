Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 749 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,749,000 after purchasing an additional 473,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

