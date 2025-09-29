Alpine Bank Wealth Management Sells 56,376 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Alpine Bank Wealth Management cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,376 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.