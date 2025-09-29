Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Fiduciary Advisors Inc.

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

