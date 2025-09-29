Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 196 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $1,064.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $928.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $825.43. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,076.79. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 target price on shares of KLA and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.29.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

