Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12,729.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 251,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

BATS:USMV opened at $94.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

