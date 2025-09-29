Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 911,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

