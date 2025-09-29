Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 75 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in ASML were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML opened at $951.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $777.78 and a 200 day moving average of $743.85. The company has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $977.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

