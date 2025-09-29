Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6973 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.6% increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Via Renewables Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.