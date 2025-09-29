Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6973 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.6% increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Via Renewables Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.
Via Renewables Company Profile
