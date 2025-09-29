JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 369.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

