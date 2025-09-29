iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Bought by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12,012.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HDV opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

