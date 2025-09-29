Montis Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $110.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

